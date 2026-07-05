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England vs Australia Live: When and where to watch the Women's T20 WC 2026 final on TV and stream online?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With England and Australia all set to lock horns in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the live streaming, broadcast, and where-to-watch details for the game slated to be held on July 5th.

England vs Australia
England vs Australia Image Source : AP
London:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Hosts England women will be taking on Australia women at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5th. It is worth noting that both sides have been in impeccable form in the tournament and will hope to put in their best performance and get their hands on the title. 

It is worth noting that Australia came into the final on the back of a comfortable victory against West Indies. The Aussies defeated the Windies by eight wickets and booked their ticket to the final. 

On the other hand, England reached the final after defeating South Africa. Completely dominating one of the best teams in the world in South Africa, England managed to register a 40-run win as they set up a clash against Australia in the final. 

Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

When will the England vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final take place?

The England vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final will begin on Sunday, July 5.

At what time will the England vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final begin?

The England vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where is the England vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final being played?

The England vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London

Where can you watch the England vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the England vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available to watch on TV in India on Star Sports network

Where can you watch the England vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in India?

The live streaming for the England vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available on the JioHotstar pp and website.

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England Cricket Australia Cricket England Vs Australia Women T20 World Cup 2026
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