England vs Australia Live: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook will make his England captaincy debut in the ODIs against Australia

The T20 series ended on a disappointing note with rain washing out the decider in Manchester, but with the big boys back for Australia and Harry Brook, the likely future captain in white-ball will be making his debut as the skipper, the ODIs have their excitement bit in store. Both England and Australia haven't played ODIs since last year's ODI World Cup and this five-match series will be the start of their preparation for next year's ICC event.

England will be without their regular skipper Jos Buttler while Australia have rested Pat Cummins for the whole tour of the UK, but Australia still have the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc back in the fold. England have the young side but they have got attacking players in the squad, who on their day can take any opposition apart but will need a huge effort from the likes of Brook, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone to guide the new faces.

When and where to watch ENG vs AUS ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between England and Australia starting in Nottingham, will kick off on Thursday, September 19 at 5 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for September 21, 24, 27 and 29 in Leeds, Chester-le-Street, London and Bristol respectively. The England vs Australia white-ball series will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels in India.

The live streaming of the ENG vs AUS ODIs will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also stream all the matches of the series.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner, Saqib Mahmood

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zamp