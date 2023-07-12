England vs Australia Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia's Ellyse Perry during 1st T20I against England

England Women (ENG-W) will approach the ODI series starting on July 12 at Bristol's County Ground with a morale boost received from the T20I series win against Australia Women (AUS-W). After losing a one-off Test and first T20I, the hosts made a sensational comeback to level the Ashes 2023 to 2-2 and to win the T20I series by 2-1.

However, Alyssa Healy-led side will enter this game as favorites having won all of their last five ODI encounters against Heather Knight's team, including a memorable 71-run win in the ICC ODI World Cup final last year.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of England vs Australia in India:

When is England vs Australia ODI match?

England vs Australia ODI match will be played on Wednesday, July 12

At what time does ENG-W vs AUS-W match begin?

England vs Australia ODI match will begin at 1:00 PM Local Time (Bristol, England) and 5:30 PM IST

Where is the ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match being played?

England vs Australia ODI match will be played at County Ground in Bristol

Where can you watch ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match on TV in India?

England vs Australia ODI match will be broadcast on TV on Sony Sports Network in India

Where can you watch ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match online in India?

One can watch England vs Australia ODI match online on the SonyLiv website and app

ENG-W vs AUS-W Squads:

England Women Squad: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

