England vs Australia Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI on TV, online?

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
After clinching a one-off Test, Australia lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 against England but have won all of their last five ODI encounters against England.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023 14:31 IST
Australia's Ellyse Perry during 1st T20I against England
Image Source : GETTY Australia's Ellyse Perry during 1st T20I against England

England Women (ENG-W) will approach the ODI series starting on July 12 at Bristol's County Ground with a morale boost received from the T20I series win against Australia Women (AUS-W). After losing a one-off Test and first T20I, the hosts made a sensational comeback to level the Ashes 2023 to 2-2 and to win the T20I series by 2-1. 

However, Alyssa Healy-led side will enter this game as favorites having won all of their last five ODI encounters against Heather Knight's team, including a memorable 71-run win in the ICC ODI World Cup final last year.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of England vs Australia in India: 

  • When is England vs Australia ODI match?

England vs Australia ODI match will be played on Wednesday, July 12

  • At what time does ENG-W vs AUS-W match begin?

England vs Australia ODI match will begin at 1:00 PM Local Time (Bristol, England) and 5:30 PM IST 

  • Where is the ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match being played?

England vs Australia ODI match will be played at County Ground in Bristol

  • Where can you watch ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match on TV in India?

England vs Australia ODI match will be broadcast on TV on Sony Sports Network in India

  • Where can you watch ENG-W vs AUS-W ODI match online in India?

One can watch England vs Australia ODI match online on the SonyLiv website and app

ENG-W vs AUS-W Squads:

England Women Squad: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

