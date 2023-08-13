England to request Ben Stokes to make ODI comeback for World Cup defence in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes

With the 2023 ODI World Cup being less than two months away, defending champions England are keen to bring in one of their heroes of the 2019 World Cup Ben Stokes back into the team. Stokes retired from the 50-over format in 2022 but leads England in the longest format. England will reportedly request the all-rounder to take his retirement back and be available for the World Cup defence in India.

Stokes was the cornerstone of England's famous 2019 ODI World Cup win and 2022 T20 World Cup triumph. He is touted as a big-match player, standing tall when it matters the most. England's white-ball coach has stated that ODI captain Jos Buttler will call Stokes and they are hopeful of seeing him in India. "Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen," Mott said as quoted by Daily Mail.

"There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field," he added.

The coach also added that Stokes is an invaluable commodity in ODI cricket. "Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity," Mott said.

England willing to take risk on Jofra Archer

Meanwhile, England is willing to take a risk over another hero from the 2019 World Cup campaign Jofra Archer. Mott said that the team is looking to have him available for the tournament. ‘There is a high chance that we will take a risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage.

‘We are planning for him to be available. Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, so we will keep an open mind," he added. England are set to announce their initial 18-member squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, August 15.

