England to begin home summer with two-match Test series against New Zealand in June

Image Source : TWITTER/@ENGLANDCRICKET England will begin home summer with Test series against New Zealand

England will begin their home summer against New Zealand with a two-match Test series in June, with ECB confirming the venues at Lord's and Edgbaston.

New Zealand, the present world no.1 in Tests, will be the fourth touring country in England this year. ECB has also confirmed limited-overs fixtures against Sri Lanka and Pakistan which has been scheduled before the five-match Test series against India.

"The prospect of our England men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison, said.

The Test series against Kane Williamson's men woill begin from June 2 and the second Test will from June 10. The three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will happen on June 23, 23 and 26. The first two matcehs will be played at Cradiff and the third tie will be at the Ageas Bowl.