England suffer huge blow, key player ruled out of first Test vs India

India and England will renew their rivalry in the five-match Test series starting from June 20. With just over two weeks to go for the first Test that will be played at Headingley in Leeds, the hosts have suffered a huge blow as their fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the series opener.

According to a report in Telegraph Sport, Atkinson hasn't recovered from his hamstring injury sustained during the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe. He has now joined Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the list of injured fast bowlers of England. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are expected to announce the squad for the first Test in the next couple of days, and it is very likely that their fast bowling attack will now include Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue.

Atkinson hasn't bowled much this summer, and even in the game against Zimbabwe, he bowled only six overs before walking off with a hamstring injury. ECB were hopeful of him recovering in time for the India series but are taking a cautious approach with his recovery, making sure he is not rushed back.

Atkinson's absence will hurt England, as he was their best bowler last year. He picked up multiple five-wicket hauls at Lord's and also scored a century at the venue as well. Moreover, he reached 50 wickets in just 10 matches and in the absence of their veterans - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - Atkinson would've been massive for them. England will now be hoping that the fast bowler recovers on time for at least the second Test.