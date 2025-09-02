England shot out for lowest ODI total at Leeds in 50 years against South Africa in series opener England were shot out for their lowest ODI total at Leeds in the last 50 years despite being in a decent position after crossing a hundred. Jamie Smith scored an impressive half-century; however, the English batting order fell like a pack of cards.

England suffered a horrific collapse in their first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. Despite Jamie Smith scoring a strong half-century, the Three Lions were shot out for just 131 in the opening ODI at Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday, September 2.

South Africa had opted to bowl first as captain Temba Bavuma highlighted that chasing teams have had the upper hand at Leeds. However, they would not have expected the hosts to fold out in such a manner. Apart from Smith's 54, none of the other 10 players could score even 20 runs, with as many as seven players being in single digits.

Meanwhile, the 131-all out is now England's lowest all-out ODI total at Headingley, Leeds, in the last 50 years. Their lowest score at the venue still remains the 93 all out that they suffered during the 1975 ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia.

England's lowest all-out ODI totals at Leeds:

1 - 93 against Australia in 1975

2 - 131 against South Africa in 2025

3 - 156 against Pakistan in 2001

4 - 165 against Australia in 1981

5 - 170 against New Zealand in 1986

The Three Lions were going well at 102/3 with Smith going strong and a long England batting order to follow. However, the Proteas ran through the English line-up with Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj being the chief destroyers. Both of them shared all the remaining seven wickets that fell and came on hat-trick chances of their own.

Mulder removed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer off successive deliveries in the 22nd over; however, Adil Rashid denied him a hat-trick as he fended him off. Meanwhile, Maharj then picked back-to-back wickets to wrap things up for England. He removed Rashid LBW and then cleaned debutant Sonny Baker to bowl the Three Lions out for 131.

England's Playing XI:

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

South Africa's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi