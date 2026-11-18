New Delhi:

England beat Australia by 97 runs in the final ODI at Bellerive Oval to wrap the three-match series 2-1. Ben Duckett and Sonny Baker inspired the Three Lions with a century and four-wicket haul, respectively, as they bounced back after a defeat in the opening match of the series.

Batting first, England posted 329 runs on the board. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 231 in 46.5 overs. Baker conceded 45 runs in his 10 overs and claimed four, while Liam Dawson finished with three wickets for 42 runs. Gus Atkinson was also very effective at troubling Australian batters in the powerplay.

Earlier, England recovered from a middle-order slowdown to post a defendable total on the board. Duckett was the standout performer, producing 133 from 115 balls, while Will Jacks supplied valuable late runs with an aggressive 59 off 48 deliveries.

The foundation was however laid by Duckett and Tom Banton, who added 74 runs for the opening wicket in less than nine overs. Banton struck 44 from 35 balls before Jack Edwards ended his innings with assistance from a running catch by Mitchell Marsh.

Duckett continued to dictate proceedings and reached his hundred in 94 deliveries. Australia's Matt Renshaw subsequently interrupted England's progress, dismissing Joe Root, Duckett and Jordan Cox to finish with three wickets for 51 runs. Jofra Archer, who was interestingly promoted to No. 6, could contribute only seven runs before England's innings lost further momentum. In the meantime, Jacks ensured the visitors finished strongly, as he took the total beyond 300.

Australia lost wickets at regular intervals

Australia's response never gathered momentum. Atkinson removed Travis Head, while Baker accounted for Marsh and Josh Inglis, leaving the hosts reeling at 34 for three inside eight overs.

For Australia, Renshaw offered resistance with 55, while Alex Carey scored 37, but Dawson dismissed the prior to break their partnership. Carey's run-out further weakened the chase. Australia also lost Cameron Green, who retired hurt after being struck on the helmet by an Atkinson delivery. Ollie Peake replaced him under concussion protocols.

Baker eventually removed Peake and Xavier Bartlett to complete his four-wicket haul and finish Australia's resistance.

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