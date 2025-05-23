England's Ollie Pope creates history in Test cricket, becomes first batter to achieve unique feat Ollie Pope smashed 171 runs off 166 deliveries in the ongoing Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This was his eighth century in the longest format of the game and with this ton, he also created a unique record.

Nottingham:

Ollie Pope turned out to be the star batter for England in the first innings of the four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts declared their first innings at 565/6, and Pope was their top-scorer, having smashed 171 runs off just 166 deliveries with 24 fours and two sixes to his name.

This was the 8th century of his Test career and the first against Zimbabwe. With this ton, Pope became the first batter to score all his eight centuries in Test cricket against eight different teams. He has played 55 Test matches so far and has amassed 3301 runs with eight centuries and 15 fifties.

After making his debut in the longest format in 2018, the talented cricketer crossed the 100-run mark for the first time in January 2020, scoring an unbeaten 135 against South Africa. He then notched up tons against New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, India, West Indies, and Sri Lanka before scoring a century against Zimbabwe.

Ollie Pope's centuries in Test cricket

Score Opponent Year 135* South Africa 2020 145 New Zealand 2022 108 Pakistan 2022 205 Ireland 2023 196 India 2024 121 West Indies 2024 154 Sri Lanka 2024 171 Zimbabwe 2025

As for the match, apart from Pope, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley also notched up centuries, plundering runs at will. The hosts posted a massive 498 runs on the board on the opening day of the Test and then declared after losing Harry Brook on the second day. Blessing Muzarabani was the best bowler for Zimbabwe as he picked up three wickets for 143 runs in 24.3 overs. Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere and Tanaka Chivanga were other wicket-takers in the innings.