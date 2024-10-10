England's ruthless batting in Multan leads to embarrassing Test record for Pakistani bowlers

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi during the Test match in Multan on October 10, 2024

England registered a massive total of 823 in their first innings of the opening Test match against Pakistan on Thursday. Harry Brook scored his maiden triple century and Joe Root scored his career-best 262 to hammer Pakistani bowlers in a memorable day in Multan.

After managing to claim just two wickets and conceding almost 400 runs on Day 3, the Pakistani bowlers struggled to find any help from the wicket on Day 4. Root and Brook dominated every Pakistani bowler who conceded an embarrassing Test record despite taking four wickets on Thursday.

Pakistani utilised seven bowling options in the first innings but it was not enough to restrict England from scoring a massive total. Notably, six of seven bowlers including their pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, conceded 100-plus runs each to register an embarrassing feat in Pakistan's red-ball cricket history.

Never before in the history of cricket, six Pakistani bowlers had conceded more than 100 runs each in a Test innings. Previously, Zimbabwe bowlers conceded a similar embarrassing record against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in 2004.

More to follow...