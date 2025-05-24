England register dominant victory against Zimbabwe in one-off Test England registered an emphatic victory against Zimbabwe, batting first, England posted a massive total on the board before declaring. They followed it up with some brilliant performances with the ball, and defeated the side by an innings and 45 runs.

Nottingham:

The only Test between England and Zimbabwe came to an end with the hosts putting in an exceptional performance, registering a dominant win. Both sides locked horns at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham from May 22. The clash began with England coming in to bat first.

The side got off to an excellent start as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored 124 and 140 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Ollie Pope scored 171 runs in 166 deliveries, alongside Harry Brook, who added 58 runs on the board. In the first innings, England posted a total of 565 runs on the board and declared their innings.

As for Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani was the highest wicket taker for the side in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Tanaka Chivanga, Sikandar Raza, and Wessly Madhevere took one wicket each as well.

Coming out to bat in the first innings, Zimbabwe hoped for a good start with the bat. The side got off to an excellent start as opener Brian Bennett scripted history and completed his century. The batter scored 139 runs in 143 deliveries, alongside Craig Ervine, who added 42 runs, with Sean Williams adding 25 runs on the board.

Furthermore, Tafadzwa Tsiga scored 22 runs as Zimbabwe scored 265 runs in the first innings. Zimbabwe were given the option to follow on, and the side came out to bat once again with Bennett and Curran coming out to bat.

Both batters failed to make an impact, scoring one and 37, respectively. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza impressed with the bat scoring 88 and 60 runs, respectively. However, England put in an excellent performance with the ball and limited Zimbabwe to a score of 255 runs.

Shoaib Bashir was the highest wicket taker for the hosts with six wickets to his name. Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each as England won the game by an innings and 45 runs. With the upcoming India series, England will hope that the win against Zimbabwe will provide them with the confidence for the India series.