England power through West Indies to clean sweep visitors, register 37-run victory England put in an exceptional performance against the West Indies in the third T20I of the series. Batting first, England posted 248 runs on the board in the first innings, and limited the visitors to 211, registering a 37-run victory.

New Delhi:

England took on the West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series. Both sides locked horns at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 10. The clash began with England coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a brilliant start as openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett amassed 60 and 84 runs, respectively.

After the brilliant start to the first innings, Jos Buttler added 22 runs on the board, alongside Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell going unbeaten on scores of 35 and 36 runs, respectively. In the first innings of the game, England went on to post a mammoth total of 248 runs.

As for the West Indies, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, and Akeal Hosein were among the wicket takers with one wicket each. Aiming to chase down the target, the West Indies hoped for a good start to the run chase. However, England’s bowling attack was quick to pile the pressure on the visitors.

The West Indies opened their innings with Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles departing on a score of nine runs each. After the subpar start to the run chase, Shai Hope aimed to stabilise the innings with a knock of 45 runs in 27 deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer scored 26 runs in 8 balls as well. Furthermore, Sherfane Rutherford’s dismissal on a score of one run saw the Windies succumb to the pressure. Where the rest of the batters were unable to make their mark in the run chase, Rovman Powell remained unbeaten in hopes of finishing the run chase.

The star batter played a brilliant knock of 79 runs in 45 deliveries, but that too was not enough to help the West Indies win the game. The visitors were limited to a score of 211 runs in the first innings as England won the game by 37 runs, winning their third straight T20I of the series, sweeping the visitors.