England posts 498/4 vs Netherlands to record highest ODI score, Buttler slams 162* as records tumble

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET Jos Buttler celebrates after reaching century vs Netherlands.

Highlights England smash world record 498-4 in first ODI against Netherlands

Buttler (162no off 70), Malan (125 off 109), Salt (122 off 93)

England beats 481-6 they hit against Australia in 2018

England was at its monstrous best as the team shattered almost every existing record in ODI's on their way to a world-record total of 498/4 in 50 overs against The Netherlands.

Fair to say, Netherlands did not expect this to happen when they won the toss and opted to bowl first. Every England player expects of Jason Roy, who got out to a jaffa by his cousin, Shane Santer, made merry.

It all started with, Philp Salt, who came in, and smacked bowlers left, right and centre on his way to 122 runs off just 93 deliveries.





Dawid Malan came in next and started exactly from where Salt left. He started aggressively and played in that fashion throughout to register his maiden ton in One Day Internationals.

But the real monster was yet to come. Jos Buttler came in reached his fifty in 27 balls, kept attacking, and reached the three figure mark in just 47 balls. Livingstone was the next player to pile on the misery for Netherlands. He started off like there's no tomorrow, and reached to fifty in no time.