England players enjoyed watching India beat Australia in Brisbane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of England ODI captain Eoin Morgan (centre) with Test captain Joe Root (far right) and coach Chris Silverwood.

As Indians are still reveling in their glorious, spirited, and much-deserved series win over Australia on Tuesday, which also saw them end the decades-old dominance of the Aussies at their bastion GABBA, the faces of English players in the comfort of their hotel in Galle were also joyous.

In the middle of their Sri Lankan tour, where they are gearing up to play the second Test against the host nation on Friday, England are bracing for a long season ultimately culminating with the Ashes series Down Under. And to see that the big bullies of Oz could be tamed down at their own den by a depleted-but-not-weakened India, certainly pleased and excited the Poms of their chances despite the fact that they will travel to India soon for a full-fledged series.

And speaking to media on Wednesday, England coach Chris Silverwood made it evident that the mood was cheerful in the squad after India's historic win.

said India’s stunning series win away to Australia was a boost to his side’s Ashes hopes Down Under later this year.

“I thought it was brilliant,” Silverwood told reporters in a conference call ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

“Our boys back in the hotel were taking an interest and I think most of them appeared for lunch after India had won. So they were all staying and watching.”

When asked what does he think of Australian team under Tim Paine, the coach said their captaincy has nothing to do with me but it was nice to see their arch-rival under pressure.

“It’s nothing to do with me, (Australia skipper) Tim Paine’s captaincy, but it’s always nice to see people in opposition teams under pressure,” the former England paceman added.