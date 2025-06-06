England pacer reveals shocking details about injury, says thought of getting 'rid of my second toe' England pacer Brydon Carse was ruled out of the white-ball series against India and also from the Champions Trophy. Revealing the details behind the injury, Carse mentioned that he had several cuts on his second toe and for once, even thought of getting rid of it.

New Delhi:

Over the years, England pacer Brydon Carse developed severe cuts on the second toe of his left foot. The area became infected and eventually, the 29-year-old was ruled out of the white-ball tour to India and also from the Champions Trophy. He was out for three months, during which Carse even considered getting rid of his second toe.

However, the medical team managed to find a solution and that ruled out the possibility of cutting the toe. Since then, he has not shared the details with the other players in the dressing room.

“At one stage I was going to bed thinking 'I think I could actually do this - I think I could get rid of my second toe', but then the medical staff said you need it for balance so that was quickly ruled out. I try not to mention the toe in the changing room any more because people are sick of it,” Carse told BBC.

Bit of a running joke in the changing room, my second toe: Carse

Carse revealed that his toe injury was a running joke in the changing room, as for almost two months, he was on four different courses of antibiotics. He required time to get fit in order to get back to action and has been working hard to recover well, and has been feeling good since his return.

“It is a bit of a running joke in the changing room, my second toe. For a period of about six to eight weeks, I was on three or four different courses of antibiotics. Eventually, the wound was that deep that it ultimately needed a period of time just to heal up and close up. Fingers crossed everything we've done over the last six to eight weeks seems to be working,” he added.