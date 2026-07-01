England names playing XI for upcoming T20I clash against India, star pacer misses out

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the first T20I of the upcoming series between India and England. The two sides will meet at Chester-le-Street on July 1 to kick off the series, and the hosts will be looking to deliver their best performance.

Ahead of the clash, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) took centre stage and announced England’s playing XI for the game. Harry Brook will be leading the side against India, with the likes of Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, and many more stars included in the side as well.

However, it is interesting to note that Jofra Archer will not feature for England in the first T20I of the series. Notably, Archer recently featured for England in the third Test of the recently concluded series against New Zealand, and his exclusion from the XI against India could be a way of resting him ahead of the long series.

Harry Brook previewed the upcoming game against India

Ahead of the game, England skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and talked about the importance of the upcoming game against the Indian team and how the entire squad is looking to put in their best work in hopes of a positive result.

"I said in the press conference after the semi-final, we were never out of games. It felt like that the whole way through the World Cup. We found ourselves in some tricky situations against some lesser sides, and then we ended up nearly chasing 250 against the world champions in the semi-final. So [we need] a bit more of that and evolving as a team well, tactics behind the scenes that I don't need to go into, but execution of those tactics and trying to upskill as much as we can,” Brook said ahead of the game.

It is worth noting that England will look to capitalise on the fact that team India will be coming on the back of a two-game series loss against Ireland, and it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue bounce back and how England approach the upcoming clashes against the world champions.

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