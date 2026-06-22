England name squad for T20I series against India, Harry Brook to lead in five-game series

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting series for the Indian team. The Men in Blue will be taking on England across five T20I matches. It is worth noting that the games will be held on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11. With the series right around the corner, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) took centre stage and announced England’s squad for the series.

After missing out on England’s squad for the T20I series, the likes of Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, and Saqib Mahmood have made their return to the squad. Furthermore, the duo of Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton have missed out on the squad due to an injury.

It is interesting to note that both sides will be looking to put in their best performance in the series. After the five T20I matches, India and England will take on each other across three ODI matches as well.

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Marcus North gave his take on the squad

With the announcement of the squad, England’s national selector Marcus North took centre stage and talked about the squad composition. He also opened up on the inclusion of James Coles into the squad and his recent performances.

“James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months. We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible,” North was quoted as saying by the ECB.

As for the Indian team, the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and many more stars will feature for the Men in Blue in the series. Iyer will be leading the side, and the inclusion of Sooryavanshi has garnered the attention of many across the globe.

England Men's IT20 Squad (17 players):

Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

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