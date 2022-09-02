England name squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup; Chris Woakes, Mark Wood return

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20 World Cup down-under.

England have announced a 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia set to kick-off in October.

"England Men's selection panel have named a squad of 15 for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting in October. Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the IT20 tour of Pakistan in September," said ECB in a statement.

In addition to the 15-man squad, the selection panel has also named three travelling reserves in Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills.

15-man Squad

Jos Buttler - Captain

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow

Harry Brook

Sam Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Phil Salt

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves

Liam Dawson

Richard Gleeson

Tymal Mills

Earlier, defending champions Australia announced their World Cup squad. The Aaron Finch-led squad is currently playing a three-match series against Zimbabwe that will be later followed by the New Zealand series and the tour of India.

Tim David happens to be the only change when the 2021 T20I squad and the 2022 T20I World Cup squad are compared. David replaced Swepson in this Australian squad.

"Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years", said Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

