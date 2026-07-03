England name playing XI for second T20I against India, Jofra Archer makes much-awaited comeback

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and England. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 4, and ahead of the game, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and named their playing XI for the upcoming clash.

Harry Brook will once again be leading the side, and star pacer Jofra Archer makes his much-awaited return to the side and will surely bolster England’s lineup in the game.

It is worth noting that the first game of the series was washed out and produced no result. With no result produced in the first T20I, both India and England will hope for a positive result and clear weather in the upcoming clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut in second T20I?

With the clash right around the corner, one of the heavily debated topics has been whether or not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be making his senior debut in the clash. Vaibhav was selected in the squad for both the Ireland series and the England T20I series but is yet to feature in the matches.

He sat on the bench as India lost the two T20Is against Ireland and did not feature in the first T20I against England as well. With Sanju Samson being out of form and out of runs, the think tank could go with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the opener in the upcoming game.

Coming on the back of an exceptional IPL season, the fans would be raring to see Sooryavanshi go, where he scored 776 runs in 16 matches, winning the orange cap and becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat. It could be interesting to see how the Indian team lines up as they take on England in the second T20I and whether or not the Men in Blue can squeeze out a positive result after consistent subpar showings.

England playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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