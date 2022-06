Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS James Anderson | File Photo

England announced their playing eleven one day before the fifth and final Test vs India at Edgbaston. The team has made just one change to the side that won the last Test against the Kiwis at Headingley with James Anderson coming back in place of Jamie Overton.

England Men's Team v India

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

