Twitter erupts as England batters Netherlands; Slams World Record 498/4 in 50 overs

England delivered an ultimate bashing to The Netherlands as the team scripted history to record the highest-ever total in one-day cricket of 498/4. Twitter was in total shock and utter disbelief over England's monstrous innings. Here are some of the best reactions.

Fair to say, Netherlands did not expect this to happen when they won the toss and opted to bowl first. Every England player expects of Jason Roy, who got out to a jaffa by his cousin, Shane Santer, made merry.

It all started with, Philp Salt, who came in, and smacked bowlers left, right and centre on his way to 122 runs off just 93 deliveries.





Dawid Malan came in next and started exactly from where Salt left. He started aggressively and played in that fashion throughout to register his maiden ton in One Day Internationals.

But the real monster was yet to come. Jos Buttler came in reached his fifty in 27 balls, kept attacking, and reached the three figure mark in just 47 balls, and ultimately remained unbeaten on 162. Livingstone was the next player to pile on the misery for Netherlands. He started off like there's no tomorrow, and reached to fifty in no time.