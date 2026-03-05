England make one change for T20 World Cup semi-final clash, India to bat first at Wankhede

Mumbai:

England have won the toss and opted to field first in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Harry Brook analysed that the surface looked good for the batters and at the end of the day, want to keep the Indian fans silent. He also informed that the Three Lions made one change to the squad as Jamie Overton replaced Rehan Ahmed in the playing XI.

“We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball. They've obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us. T20 cricket is such a fickle game; you never know what's going to happen. Hopefully, we can keep them quiet (the crowd). Overton comes in for Rehan,” Brook said after the toss.

No change for India

India announced an unchanged squad for the marquee clash. It means that Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj still await their opportunity. In the meantime, captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the hosts would have batted first anyway and hence, the toss wasn’t a huge factor.

“We were looking to bat first. Semifinal, big game, and there's wind around too. Don't think there will be much dew. Looks a good one (the pitch). The best one. Credit to all the curators and groundsmen. Same team,” Suryakumar said.

India vs England Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

More to follow..