England make big stride in WTC points table, surpasses Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka

England Cricket team has made a big stride in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. England defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series at Old Trafford Manchester when they registered a five-wicket win.

Joe Root's fifty took England home in the dying moments of Day 4 of the opening Test. The hosts needed 205 to win the Manchester Test and while they were tested a bit, the hosts cleared the challenge comprehensively. England have made a big stride in the WTC points table after this win.

The English team has jumped three places to reach fourth in the standings. They now have a 41.07-point percentage in their 14 matches. England have 7 wins, 6 losses and a draw in the ongoing WTC cycle. Due to their 19-point deduction, their PCT has taken a hit.

However, England find themselves in the top five and still hope to reach in the WTC final. The Three Lions still have eight matches left in the ongoing cycle including the two against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series.

Before this match, England were placed at seventh place with 36.54 PCT to their name.

"It was the kind of pitch that suited the new ball. Once we got past 15-20 overs, we knew we could cash in. Credit to our bowlers. [Root?] He's a greedy Yorkshireman isn't he? There was a sense of calmness when he came into bat. [Smith] There's always nerves early in a Test career but he has the calmness and the game to deal with the step up. Couldn't be happier for him. Sure it'll be the first of many. [Captaincy] It was good, enjoyed it... enjoyed reading the game and finding different ways to take 20 wickets. The first day was a bit more taxing than I expected but that's always going to be the case," England skipper Ollie Pope said after the win.