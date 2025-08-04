How England lost a crucial run due to umpire's poor LBW decision off Prasidh Krishna on Day 5 of Oval Test England lost a thrilling Test match by just six runs at the Oval against India as the five-match series ended with a 2-2 stalemate. The ball was moving miles on the fifth morning of the Test match and the game was at a knife-edge so much that the umpires were feeling the pressure as well.

London:

England lost by six runs as India's warriors, led by a lion-hearted Mohammed Siraj, held the hosts to a 2-2 draw, with the tourists winning the series finale in a nail-biting finish under the London clouds. The margin, however, could have been less by one run if the on-field umpire Ahsan Raza had not raised the finger when Prasidh Krishna and other Indian players went up in unison in the 81st over for an LBW appeal against Josh Tongue.

The incident took place an over after Kumar Dharmasena ruled Jamie Overton out by raising the finger for an LBW appeal. The ball seemed to be just clipping the stumps but India got their man. The game was at a knife-edge so much that the umpires were feeling the pressure as well. In the very next over, Raza succumbed to India's appeal as well, raising his finger against Josh Tongue. However, the replays showed that the ball was missing the stumps long way.

However, since the umpire had given him out, the leg-bye Tongue and Gus Atkinson ran, ceased to count as the ball became dead as soon as the finger was raised.

“Following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not out decision," the clause in the playing conditions said.

Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions further states, “If an original decision of Not out is changed to Out, the ball shall retrospectively be deemed to have become dead from the moment of the dismissal event. All subsequent events, including any runs scored, shall be ignored.” Hence, Tongue remained on strike for the last two deliveries and the run wasn't counted.

Would that have made a difference? It could have, but unlikely as India managed to dismiss both Tongue and Atkinson and scripted a historic win at the Oval to cap off a hard-fought series with a win.