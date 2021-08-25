England, India players got into heated exchange in Lord's Long Room on Day 3: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jimmy Anderson of England has words with Jasprit Bumrah of India

Things came to a boil between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson in the second Test at Lord's. While the Indian unit registered a memorable 151-run win at the home of cricket to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series, players of both teams were seen exchanging verbal volleys.

The verbal warfare between Kohli and Anderson became a talking point of the Test and a charged-up Indian skipper was also spotted having a go at Ollie Robinson when the pacer was at the crease.

According to a report, Kohli and English skipper Joe Root also had a heated exchange on their way to the dressing rooms on Day 3 of the Test. Tempers flew high in the Lord's pavilion after Jasprit Bumrah's ten-ball over -- a barrage of bouncers -- against Anderson, according to Telegraph Sport.

Though the Kohli-Anderson moment helped the Indian camp in getting "extra motivation" on the field, skipper Kohli refused to share the details of his exchange with the senior England pacer.

“I can't give you details of the words that was spoken. It was for camera and stump mike to pick that up for both teams. And then we analysed. What’s done in the moment, give you extra motivation obviously to get together as a team more strongly,” Kohli said during the virtual presser on the eve of the third Test.

“The details of which are not necessary to be discussed after (it happened) because when you play competitive sport these things happen but it’s what you do after that situation or how you get up from that situation is what matters. For us this is fresh beginning, it's another opportunity to show what we can do as a team,” he added.

Kohli also didn't show concern about India playing at Headingley after a gap of 19 years. None of the current players of the Indian camp is yet to play Test at the venue.

"For us, it is just a Test match to be played against England. Be it any stadium, anywhere in the world, in India, or in England. So we just need to do what we need to do as a team.

What's happened here, what hasn't is something that we are not focused on at all. Because all our energy is just focused on what we want to do as a team over the next five days," said the India skipper ahead of the third Test, scheduled to begin from Wednesday.