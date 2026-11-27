Brisbane:

England have added Asa Tribe and Rehan Ahmed to their squad for the remaining two T20 internationals against Australia. The duo will provide additional cover as injuries and international commitments continue to affect England’s touring group.

Meanwhile, it marks Glamorgan batter Tribe’s first call-up to the national team. The 22-year-old also became the first cricketer to earn a call-up to the T20I side. He is also the club's first player to earn an England selection in any format since former fast bowler Simon Jones was picked in 2005.

Interestingly, the right-handed batter has previously represented Jersey at international level. He featured in five ODIs and 26 T20Is. His most recent appearance for the island nation came last month during a Cricket World Cup Challenge League tournament. In the meantime, Glamorgan chief executive Dan Cherry welcomed the development, describing it as an important achievement for both the player and the county.

“Everyone at the Club is incredibly proud of what Asa has achieved so far. This is a richly deserved opportunity and we look forward to watching him represent England in Australia. Asa's England call-up is a landmark moment for the Club and a powerful example of what we're striving to achieve at Glamorgan,” Glamorgan Chief Executive Dan Cherry said.

Rehan back on T20Is

Rehan’s inclusion, meanwhile, marks a return to England’s T20I setup. The leg-spinner has already played for the national side across all three formats, with his most recent appearance in the shortest format coming against India in July. He was last seen representing the England Lions in their fixtures against West Indies A.

Now, England’s squad adjustments come during a demanding Australian tour that has already brought several injury setbacks. Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell were ruled out before the tour began, while all-rounder Will Jacks suffered a hand injury during the opening T20I in Melbourne and was subsequently ruled out.

The visitors will also be without Harry Brook and Jordan Cox for the final match, as both players are scheduled to travel to South Africa to join England's Test squad. As things stand, England lead the five-match T20I series 2-1, after picking up a seven-wicket win (DLS method) in the third T20I at Gabba.

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