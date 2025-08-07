England fast bowler ruled out of The Hundred 2025 after sending down 155 overs in India Test series The fifth edition of The Hundred is currently underway and several England national players are set to feature in the tournament. They were in action in the recently concluded Test series against India and among them was Brydon Carse, who has been ruled out of the season.

London:

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the ongoing The Hundred edition. He was set to turn up for Northern Superchargers, who are scheduled to play their opening game today (August 7) against Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds. Carse played four Test matches against India in the recently concluded five-match series and is also among the bowlers who are likely to be picked for the Ashes down under later this year.

Carse has been rested after consultation with the England medical staff, and the Northern Superchargers have replaced him with Lancashire fast bowler Mitchell Stanley. Notably, Carse sent down a staggering 155 overs in four consecutive Test matches that totals up to 930 deliveries and picked up nine wickets at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 103.33.

With the pitches being flat for the most of the matches in the series, Carse and other bowlers had a tough time and hence, the workload was massive for the majority of them. "At the end of a long series against India and following consultation with the medical staff, I am sadly not able to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this year. I look forward to watching on from the sidelines and to representing the team again in the future," Carse said.

Carse is expected to play white-ball series in September

Brydon Carse has been rested, keeping in mind the upcoming schedule of England in white-ball cricket. He is emerging as an all-format player for the Brits and is likely to play the scheduled South Africa series in September in ODIs and T20Is. England are also scheduled to tour Ireland and New Zealand in the next couple of months before travelling to Australia for the prestigious Ashes in November.

England are also being cautious with Carse as he suffered a foot injury at the start of this year during the India tour and missed the subsequent Champions Trophy during his three-month recovery period.