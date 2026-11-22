In a major blow to England, the side is facing a big dilemma after their recent defeat against Australia in the first T20I of the series. It is worth noting that one of the biggest moments from the first T20I was the injury to vice-captain Will Jacks. It is interesting to note that Jacks sustained a nasty gash to his bowling hand in the clash.

Interestingly, Will Jacks was slated to take over as England captain in the fifth T20I of the series against Australia with Harry Brook set to fly to South Africa for the upcoming Test series.

As for his injury, Jacks was bowling in the penultimate over of Australia’s innings when he attempted to take a catch off of Ben Dwarshuis’ shot as the ball appeared to slit his webbing.

Speaking after the game, Harry Brook took centre stage and reflected on how Jacks was now doubtful for the remainder of the series. You want your big players to stand up in those situations. Jacksy wanted to bowl that 19th over. He obviously came off with a lot of blood. Hopefully he's alright, he's been such a valuable player for us over last two years, so it'd be sad to see him go home early,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Brook reflected on England’s captaincy options

Furthermore, Harry Brook opened up on the captaincy options that England could explore and how the side are looking to make a comeback after losing the first T20I of the series.

"That's a decision we have to discuss. It's something we've spoken about. We want to get into series a little bit quicker than what we have, but our bounceback ability has been exceptional as well, and that's what you want from a group of players,” Brook said.

"We've managed to park losses in first game of series, and bounce back really well in the second and third games, so hopefully we can do that in this T20 series,” he added.

For the second T20I of the series, England will be taking on Australia in Carrara on November 24th, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

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