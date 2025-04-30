England eye Tim Southee as bowling consultant ahead of home Test summer: Report Southee, who retired from international cricket after the Test series against England, is likely the top candidate for the role, with James Anderson busy because of his playing contract. England play six Tests at home this summer, with five of them against India and one off against Zimbabwe.

New Delhi:

England are considering former Kiwi quick Tim Southee as the bowling consultant ahead of a busy home Test summer, which sees them play five Tests against India and one-off game against Zimbabwe to kick off a long season ahead. Southee is one of the few candidates being looked at for the consultant role, at which England have had James Anderson fill it since his retirement at Lord's last summer.

However, since Anderson will be busy playing cricket across formats for Lancashire after extending his contract for one more year, England are on the hunt for an experienced seamer who has been there, done that. As per BBC Sport, Southee's good friendship with England head coach Brendon McCullum was also one of the factors for the team leaning towards the right-arm seamer, with 391 wickets in red-ball cricket after representing New Zealand in 107 matches.

If Southee joins England setup, he could be the third Kiwi in the backroom staff led by coach McCullum and assistant coach cum spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel. With Mark Wood injured and Chris Woakes still recovering from his injury, England might be looking at a depleted pace bowling attack for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at least, and maybe for the start of Indian assignment as well and hence, they might need a senior just as a guiding force or a bouncing board.

Having missed the qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final three cycles in a row, England and McCullum and Ben Stokes will be keen to get their side as close to the big final as possible, especially with two big assignments scheduled at the start of it - at home against India and an away Ashes series. It could well define the leadership tenure of Stokes and McCullum and hence, it will be key for England to get all those pieces required in place.

Gus Atkinson is likely to lead the stunted bowling attack, all of 11 matches old. Brydon Carse (foot injury), Sam Cook (potential debutant), Matt Potts and Josh Tongue are likely to form the pace attack for England against Zimbabwe as England attempt at getting the lost glory back.