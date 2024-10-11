Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. England expect Pakistan to produce 'result wickets' after flat deck in Multan backfires for hosts

England expect Pakistan to produce 'result wickets' after flat deck in Multan backfires for hosts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restructured its senior men's selection committee after the loss to England in the first Test of the series in Multan. The former ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar has been added to the committee as one of its voting members.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 17:21 IST
Shan Masood and Ollie Pope.
Image Source : AP Shan Masood and Ollie Pope.

England are expecting Pakistan to produce "result wickets" in the remaining two Tests of the series after the hosts suffered a mortifying loss in the first match in Multan despite dishing out a batting paradise and scoring 556 in their first innings.

England's star allrounder Chris Woakes said that the loss on a flat deck may force the hosts to produce either green or raging turners in the next two matches to be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

"There was talk about green surfaces," Chris Woakes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after England's win in Multan. "I suppose it did have a tinge of green on day one, but it just got better and better. The ball is firmly in their court. When it's a home series and it's only three matches, and you lose the first, you'd like to think that the next two are going to be result wickets, whether that be green or turners. We'll see."

Woakes is pleased with the support of his team management. Though he bagged just two wickets in the Test match, they were big breakthroughs in the form of Babar Azam (first innings) and Abdullah Shafique (second innings) who had scored a century in the first innings.

Woakes emphasized that on wickets as placid as the one dished out for the first Test, a bowler needs to hold one end up and work in tandem with his partner operating at the other end.

"I probably didn't think I was going to get another opportunity to do this," Woakes said. "In a way, I'd probably given up on it. But when you get the backing of the dressing room, of Ben and Baz (Brendon McCullum), you feel 10 feet tall and like you can go out there and win games of cricket for England. I'm never going to average 25 in these conditions but I don't think many would.

Related Stories
WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan's humiliating loss against England in Multan Test

WTC Points Table Update after Pakistan's humiliating loss against England in Multan Test

First time in 147 years! Pakistan register embarrassing record after losing 1st Test against England

First time in 147 years! Pakistan register embarrassing record after losing 1st Test against England

Shan Masood gives emotional statement after Pakistan's mortifying loss to England in Multan

Shan Masood gives emotional statement after Pakistan's mortifying loss to England in Multan

"Thankfully in this Test match, I've been able to make a couple of breakthroughs with the new ball on a wicket which was offering pretty much bugger all, so I'm pretty pleased I contributed. There are going to be periods in these conditions where you do have to hold and you're working for the guys at the other end."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement