End of an era? England drop 9 players including Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali from squad for Caribbean tour

In what can be an end to a golden generation of England cricketers, the 2019 World champions have not named 9 World Cup-bound players in their squad for the Caribbean tour. The Three Lions will tour the Caribbean for a multi-format limited-overs series in December 2023, a month after their horrorful campaign at the World Cup in India.

Less than 12 hours after England's campaign ended with a win over Pakistan, England have named a sort of a new look squad for their three-match ODI series against West Indies. There are as many as nine World Cup-bound players, who have not been named in the squad. David Willey (now retired), Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are among the players who do not find their names in the squad list released by the England cricket body on Sunday.

There are six World Cup survivors too in the squad. Jos Buttler, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are the only players retained in the squad. Though there was no official word from England Cricket on why several players were not picked, it is being said that some players have been rested even though there are more than 20 days for the first match on December 3.

England have also named a T20I squad for a five-match series against the Windies and Dawid Malan has not been picked in it. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali finds his name in the shorter setup. During their poor run in World Cup 2023, vice-captain Moeen Ali had also hinted that this campaign might see the end of an era. "I look at it as an exciting time going forward because there are so many good players, we know they are coming. Anything could happen there are still another four years before the next World Cup. Like 2015, we were terrible in the World Cup and we started again, almost started fresh and it can be exciting going forward," Moeen had said.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner

T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

