June 16, 2026
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England cricket team have drinking problem? Joe Root answers ahead of second Test vs New Zealand

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Joe Root, captaining England in the second Test against New Zealand, rejected claims of a drinking culture in the team after Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were dropped over a nightclub incident under investigation by the ECB. Root also backed team unity and accountability.

Joe Root
Joe Root Image Source : AP
London:

England appointed Joe Root as captain for the second Test against New Zealand after regular skipper Ben Stokes was dropped from the squad following off-field incidents that have prompted internal investigations. Ahead of the Test, Root, who returned to leadership more than four years after handing over the captaincy, pushed back against suggestions of a drinking culture within the national side. The veteran mentioned he does not believe an alcohol ban is necessary despite the fallout from recent disciplinary issues involving Stokes and Gus Atkinson.

Notably, both cricketers were snubbed after a nightclub incident that occurred following England’s win in the opening match at Lord’s. The England and Wales Cricket Board is continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the night out, which has already triggered debate about team standards and conduct.

The episode has also intensified wider concerns about professionalism within the setup, with the ECB reportedly reviewing the possibility of introducing stricter measures around alcohol consumption. That consideration follows previous criticism linked to England’s Ashes tour, where internal discipline and off-field behaviour also came under the spotlight.

Root, however, offered a different view on the matter. He rejected the idea that systemic issues exist within the squad’s culture and mentioned the importance of balance between discipline and team bonding.

"I don't necessarily think that's the way to go. I don't think there's a drinking culture within our team. I think, like I said, there have been occasions where we've let ourselves down and we've got things wrong,” Root told SkySports.

“We have to accept that and move forward from that and learn from that, but I also think that when you work towards something for a long time, there should be opportunities and chances where you can celebrate that and enjoy that with the team,” he added. 

How is Ben Stokes doing?

Attention has also centred on Stokes’ well-being after the incident. Root declined to share private conversations with his long-time teammate but indicated the England all-rounder has been reflecting on recent events.

"I've spoken with Ben, he seems in a good place in the last week or so,” Root said.

He added that responsibility within the squad remains a shared issue and emphasised the importance of moving forward collectively while restoring public trust through performances on the field.

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