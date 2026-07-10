England cricket sets new drinking policy after Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson's nightclub drama

London:

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has introduced clearer behavioural expectations for players during international series. Under the revised guidelines, they are advised to avoid alcohol around match days and a strengthened midnight curfew aimed at eliminating uncertainty over team rules.

The revised guidance also recommends that players do not consume alcohol on the day before a match, during a match or on the day immediately after it. It also makes clear that the midnight curfew remains in force every day of a home or away series, rather than only on match days.

The changes follow recent questions over player conduct and the interpretation of team rules during England’s home Test series against New Zealand. During which, captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson left the hotel room after the first Test to visit a nightclub in Chelsea. They were eventually involved in an undisclosed incident, which resulted in the players being fined and suspended from the second Test.

Early reports suggested there had been confusion within the squad, with some players, including London-based Atkinson, believing the curfew no longer applied once the game had ended. With the new set of rules, the team management wants to make it clear to their players.

The ghosts of Ashes

The latest guidance is also part of a broader effort to reinforce standards after England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, which concluded in January. The series was overshadowed by allegations of a drinking culture within the team and prompted the introduction of the original midnight curfew.

Although the recommendations set out stricter expectations, they are not absolute. Head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key retain the authority to relax them when circumstances warrant. That flexibility allows players to celebrate notable victories or take part in long-standing traditions, such as sharing an end-of-series drink with the opposition after an Ashes campaign.

Notably, the behavioural guidance applies only to England’s senior men’s teams. England’s women’s teams are not covered by formal alcohol rules.

By clarifying when the curfew applies and outlining expectations surrounding alcohol consumption, the updated measures are intended to provide a consistent framework for player conduct throughout international assignments while allowing team management discretion in exceptional situations.

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