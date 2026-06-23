England Cricket delivers final verdict on Ben Stokes-Gus Atkinson after nightclub controversy: Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has issued its final verdict on the ongoing controversy surrounding Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson. The two stars have been officially cleared of any wrongdoing after a thorough investigation was conducted into their nightclub controversy.

It is worth noting that both Stokes and Atkinson were out in a nightclub after England’s first Test match against New Zealand. During the same time, a team security official was struck by a rugby player from Premiership club Saracens.

The Independent Cricket Regulator came forward and confirmed that no disciplinary action will be taken against either Stokes or Atkinson. The Regulator also confirmed that they have reached the conclusion after a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Having carefully reviewed all currently available information, the Cricket Regulator has determined that there is insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred,” the body said in a statement.

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England to take on New Zealand in Nottingham next

With the Test series approaching its final stages, both England and New Zealand will take on each other in the third and final Test of the series at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 25th. It is worth noting that the series is currently at a standstill.

The first Test of the series was held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 4. England managed to register a comfortable victory, defeating New Zealand by 115 runs. Furthermore, for the second Test, New Zealand and England took on each other at The Oval from June 17, and it was the Black Caps who came out on top.

With the series levelled at 1-1, both sides will be looking to put in their best performance in the third and final Test. With the clash set to be played in Nottingham, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top and manages to clinch the series. With the return of Ben Stokes into the XI, England will be receiving a much needed boost to their lineup as well, and New Zealand would be wary.

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