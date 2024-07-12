England Cricket Chair Richard Thompson presents Ben Stokes with special souvenir for remarkable achievement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Richard Thompson presents Ben Stokes with a special souvenir.

Ben Stokes received a special souvenir from the England and Wales Cricket board chair Richard Thompson before the start of day two of the ongoing Lord's Test between England and West Indies.

The Durham allrounder was presented with a silver cap for 100 Test appearances for the country - an incredible milestone.

Stokes completed the achievement during the third Test of England's tour of India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot - a match that England went on to lose by 434 runs.

The southpaw became the 16th player to play 100 Tests for England - an elite list that Jonny Bairstow also joined in the final Test of the same tour in Dharamsala.

Stokes driven to build a strong squad for Ashes 2025-26

The England red-ball captain is driven to build a strong squad that could beat Australia in their (Australia's) backyard during the 2025-26 Ashes and regain the urn.

"I'm not going to lie: I want us to be able to take a squad out there that I know is going to go at Australia," Stokes had said ahead of the Lord's Test against West Indies. "I'll be nearly four years as captain when we go out there. I want to be able to go out there knowing we've done everything possibly right over these 18 months, to go out there with a strong enough squad to not just compete with Australia, but to beat them."

"It's probably the first time you've heard me speak like that about something so far away, but again it goes back to our progression as a side," he added. "I want this team to progress over the 18 months, so I'm focusing on that, because I want us to go out to Australia and win the Ashes back."