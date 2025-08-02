England coach slams Akash Deep for his send-off to Ben Duckett on day 2 of fifth test England's batting coach Marcus Trescothick recently came forward and talked about how needless Akash Deep's send-off to Ben Duckett was in the first innings of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test in London.

London:

The Indian team’s performance with the ball was the most talked-about aspect of the side on day 2 of the fifth test against England. After India posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings, England got off to a stellar start with the bat as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked set on the crease.

However, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket hauls helped India limit England to 247 in the first innings. Despite the four-wicket hauls, there were several other talking points from day 2 of the clash, with one of them being the send-off that Akash Deep gave to Ben Duckett.

Notably, Duckett was batting on a score of 43 runs when Akash Deep dismissed him, and after doing so, the pacer went on to place his arm around Duckett, having a chat with him before KL Rahul separated the two. Speaking on the same, England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick stated that it was a needless gesture by Akash Deep.

"I don't think I've ever seen a bowler do that after getting someone out. You've seen them having words, we've seen it from both sides in this series. It was just different. We've seen it in the series already that Ben doesn't do a great deal [in response]. There was probably no need to walk him off in that fashion but the game has been fought in good spirits, there have been some words and arguments along the way but the two teams are still getting on well enough and will continue to do so,” Trescothick said on BBC’s Test match special.

Trescothick opened up on England’s fielding mishaps

It is worth noting that in India’s second innings, in the latter stages of day 2, England dropped three catches. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who completed his half century, got two lives, and evidently Trescothick was frustrated.

"You're always frustrated when you miss opportunities. Of course, we pride ourselves on being very good in those sorts of areas, but it just didn't happen,” he said.