England coach Charlotte Edwards shares medical update on Sophie Ecclestone ahead of marquee India clash England coach Charlotte Edwards confirmed Sophie Ecclestone is fully fit and set to return vs India after missing the last game due to illness. With 9 wickets in 3 matches, her comeback boosts England, who sit third, while India play must-win clash.

Indore:

Spin wizard Sophie Ecclestone, who missed England’s last ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to illness, is set to return for the marquee encounter against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Providing a positive update, England head coach Charlotte Edwards confirmed that the 26-year-old is now fully fit and eager to make her comeback. Ecclestone has been a key performer for England, claiming nine wickets in just three matches so far, making her the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Praising her current form, Edwards remarked that Ecclestone is bowling the best she ever has, and her presence will be a significant boost for the team as they prepare to take on a struggling Indian side under pressure to cement their spot in the semis.

“She had a tough winter and there were some issues. First and foremost, we want Sophie to enjoy her cricket again and it is pretty evident to see that she is enjoying her cricket again. She is bowling the best I have seen and that spell against Sri Lanka was unbelievable. So, she is looking forward to playing tomorrow as she is over her illness and is really excited to play again for England,” Charlotte said in the pre-match press conference.

What’s the group look like?

England are currently placed third in the group, behind Australia. The Nat Sciver-Brint-led side has accumulated seven points in four games and another win will confirm their place in the top four. India, on the other hand, have struggled in the tournament, managing two wins in four matches. They are currently placed fourth, but another defeat will not just shake their morale, but could also push them out of the contest.

Meanwhile, England had a scare in their previous match against Pakistan. The Fatima Sana-led side was close to pull off a historic win in Colombo, but the rain played a spoilsport.