Rohit Sharma’s masterclass in vain as England register 27-run victory to clinch ODI series against India

London:

India and England took on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two. The sides met at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and it was England who emerged victorious in the game as they registered a dominant 27-run victory.

The clash began with England coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett coming out to bat. The two stars performed brilliantly as they scored 91 and 141 runs, respectively. Furthermore, the duo of Joe Root and Jos Buttler performed exceptionally well. While Root amassed 74* runs in 48 deliveries, Buttler scored 41* runs in 13 deliveries. England managed to post a mammoth total of 387 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for India, Prasidh Krishna was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Prince Yadav took one wicket, and the Men in Blue had a forgettable day with the ball.

Virat-Rohit were unable to take India towards a win

Coming out to chase down the huge target, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out to bat. The two stars got off to a good start to the game. While Gill amassed 77* runs in 84 deliveries, Rohit went on to shut down his critics and scored 138 runs in 110 deliveries.

Additionally, Virat Kohli performed brilliantly as well. Adding 74 runs to his name in 60 deliveries. Despite the exceptional performance by India’s top-order, the failure of the middle-order, and some lacking aspects of the bowlers.

Ishan Kishan scored 14 runs in 12 deliveries, whereas Shreyas Iyer departed on a duck. KL Rahul added 12 runs to the board, with Gurnoor Brar going unbeaten on a score of 18 runs. India was limited to a score of 360 runs as England registered a 27-run victory.

As for England, Sam Curran was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Jacob Bethell took one wicket each as well, putting in a good show with the ball.

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