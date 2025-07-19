England Champions vs Australia Champions live streaming: When and where to watch WCL clash in India? England Champions will face arch rivals Australia Champions in a mini-Ashes clash in the World Championship of Legends on Saturday, July 19. Ahead of the clash, here are all the live streaming details of the clash.

In a mini-ashes encounter, former England and Australia players gear up for a riveting clash in the World Championship of Legends 2025 on Saturday, July 19. The hosts, who kicked off their tournament's campaign against Pakistan a day earlier, will be up against their Ashes opponents at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England had a horrible season 1 in WCL when they managed to win only one of the five matches and finished raw bottom of the tournament that they had hosted. Notably, Australia had reached the semifinal last season and had lost to the eventual winners, India Champions, in the second semifinal.

This clash will bring together the Ashes rivalry with players like Shaun Marsh, Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell and Moeen Ali, among others involved.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the clash between England and Australia Champions.

When will the England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash take place?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be played on Saturday, July 19.

Where will the England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash take place?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will the England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash start?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash will start at 9:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live telecast of the England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash on TV in India?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash?

The England Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be available for streaming on the Fancode app and website.