The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) took centre stage and announced England’s squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. It is interesting to note that England and South Africa are slated to take on each other across a multi-format series, kicking off with three Test matches.

The Test matches will be held from December 17th, with the clashes set to be held in Johannesburg, Centurion, and Cape Town. Ahead of the series, the ECB announced England’s Test squad for the series, and youngster Ben McKinney was named in the squad, earning his maiden call-up.

It is worth noting that McKinney will be replacing Jacob Bethell in the squad, who was ruled out of the series owing to a knee injury. It is interesting to note that McKinney will be providing top-order cover for England in Bethell’s absence.

Notably, Bethell was expected to be out for three or four weeks due to his knee injury, but he was later diagnosed with a cartilage issue that required surgery. He then reported pain and swelling when in Australia and underwent surgery once more.

Bethell also came forward and revealed that he will be missing the IPL 2027 owing to his injury issues as well. "Unfortunately, this year I will not be taking part in the IPL and will be working tirelessly to get the problem with my knee sorted,” Bethell wrote on Instagram.

Ben McKinney’s career in numbers

Speaking of Ben McKinney, the 22-year-old has played 40 first-class matches where he has scored 2,389 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 37.92 runs, where he has scored 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries. It could be interesting to see how the star batter fares and if he manages to make his Test debut for England.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Test dates: December 17-21 - 1st Test, Johannesburg; December 26-30 - 2nd Test, Centurion; January 3-7 - 3rd Test, Cape Town

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