England break India's ODI world record after thrashing South Africa in dead rubber in Southampton England thrashed South Africa in the third ODI as they shattered India's world record in the clash at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Three Lions earned a consolation win after having lost the ODI series against the Proteas.

England have shattered India's ODI world record with their huge win over South Africa in the third ODI of the home series. The Three Lions defeated the Proteas by a record margin of 342 runs in the dead rubber at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, as they shot the Proteas out for just 72.

England have shattered India's world record for the largest win margin in ODI cricket history with their 342-run victory. India had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram during their home series against the Lankan Lions in 2023.

Biggest wins in ODI cricket by margin of runs:

1 - 342 runs - England vs South Africa, Southampton in 2025

2 - 317 runs - India vs Sri Lanka, Thiruvananthapuram in 2023

3 - 309 runs - Australia vs Netherlands, Delhi in 2023

4 - 304 runs - Zimbabwe vs USA, Harare in 2023

5 - 302 runs - India vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai WS in 2023

England shot the Proteas with a stellar performance, both with the bat and the ball. After Joe Root and Jacob Bethell notched up their centuries, the bowlers joined the party.

Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid shared seven wickets with the pacer having wrecked the havoc at the start. He picked four of the first five wickets that fell with his strike as early as on the second ball, when he nicked Aiden Markram behind for a duck. Brydon Carse then struck in his first over, getting Wiaan Mulder for a seven-ball duck in before Archer struck in his consecutive overs.

The speedster then nicked Ryan Rickelton behind with Jos Buttler pouching it on his left before nicking the record-breaker Matthew Breetzke behind to Buttler on a short one.

The dismissals put the visitors in all sorts of trouble, who found it very hard to recover with wickets tumbling left, right and centre. Tristan Stubbs managed to get into the double digits, while Corbin Bosch had the highest score of 20 at seven. Keshav Maharaj was the only other Proteas batter to have breached the double-digit mark with his 17.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma did not come out to bat due to a calf strain as he didn't want to exaggerate it. Speaking on his injury, the Proteas skipper said, "I guess I will know when I get back to South Africa, it's a bit sore now."