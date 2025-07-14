England break India's jaw-dropping resistance as Ravindra Jadeja's fight goes in vain at Lord's Ravindra Jadeja put up a heroic effort as he kept India alive in the final innings of the Lord's Test along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, with India 23 runs short, Siraj was bowled off a ball that lobbed back to the stumps after he defended a Shoaib Bashir ball.

India displayed a jaw-dropping resistance, with Ravindra Jadeja being the poster boy of a heroic effort from the visitors on Day 5 of the third Test between India and England. With India frustrating the hosts with valiant lower-order partnerships, England finally found their moment when Mohammed Siraj was dismissed 22 runs short of what could have been a historic win for the visitors.

14th July and England have some connection, they say, and it comes true. Six years on from when they won their first-ever ODI World Cup on this day, England pinned India down in the third Test at the same venue: Lord's.

The hosts began the final day with a bang as Jofra Archer dismissed Rishabh Pant in the third over of the day with a jaffa that nipped back in, and the already injury-hit Pant getting outplayed.

England captain Ben Stokes was on a marathon spell, and he got the big wicket of KL Rahul three overs later, which dimmed India's hopes. Archer then got Washington Sundar caught and bowled to take England close to victory.

However, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor with a gritty stand. They played for a little over 15 overs to keep the visitors unscathed, but then Chris Woakes nicked Nitish behind at the stroke of lunch.

India then fought back yet again in the second and third sessions, with Jadeja holding fort like a true warrior, with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj playing brilliant supporting roles. However, as the target was getting closer, India lost their final wicket when Siraj was bowled. He looked to defend a Shoaib Bashir length ball and managed to do so with soft hands, but the ball lobbed back and bounced on to hit the stumps as India fell agonisngly short.

India and England had earlier made identical scores when the visitors were dismissed off 387 batting second. England now lead the five-match series by 2-1 after three matches, and with two matches to go, this series looks set for a thrilling end. The fourth Test is set to be played at Old Trafford from July 23 onwards after an eight-day gap.