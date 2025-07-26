England break 77-year-old curse against India in Manchester Test England broke a 77-year-old record against India in the fourth Test in Manchester. The Three Lions batted brilliantly in the match and extended their lead to 186 runs after Day 3 of the Test.

MANCHESTER:

For the first time in 77 years, England’s top four batters have scored 70+ runs in an innings. In the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett handed the hosts a perfect start in the middle. Crawley was under immense pressure as questions were asked about his spot in the playing XI. However, he bounced back with a knock of 84 runs.

His partner, Duckett, seemed flawless before falling to Anshul Kamboj. He made 94 runs off 100 balls and set the tone for England. Later, Ollie Pope and Joe Root took control of the situation and put India in a further difficult spot. Notably, the Indian batters had a difficult time in the middle in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant scored a half-century each, but neither of them could capitalise on the start.

That wasn’t the case for England. The Indian bowlers could barely threaten the hosts as runs were scored at a good rate. Root eventually toppled Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 150 runs to his name in the first innings. Meanwhile, Pope made 71 runs before Washington Sundar got the better of him.

England lead by 186 runs after Day 3 of the Manchester Test. After the top four departed, captain Ben Stokes took over the business and remained unbeaten on 77 runs. The captain led from the front, and even when he was struggling to get going due to cramps, Stokes batted brilliantly and will be hoping to extend England’s lead in the first session of Day 4. India, in the meantime, are already in a difficult spot and unless they bat out of their skin, it will be tough for the visitors to save the game.