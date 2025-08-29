England bowling coach Tim Southee to leave Ashes 2025-26 tour midway for franchise cricket: Report England's bowling coach Tim Southee will reportedly leave the side after the first test of the Ashes 2025-26 to play for Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 2025-26, which is scheduled to kick off on December 4.

New Delhi:

With England cricket kicking off their preparations for the Ashes 2025-26 tour, a recent report by The Telegraph revealed that England’s bowling coach, Tim Southee, will be leaving the Ashes tour after the first test of the series to play franchise cricket in the Middle East. Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is expected to replace Southee for the rest of the series.

It is interesting to note that Southee had a good effect on the higher-ups at the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), and after working with the side in the test summer, Southee has also been offered a role on the Ashes tour.

However, with Southee being a part of the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20, he will be fulfilling his duties in the UAE. Notably, the ILT20 kicks off on December 4, and the Ashes tour begins with the first test on November 21. Southee, while being available in the first test, will be travelling to the UAE before the second test and will be missing the rest of the series.

Flintoff deemed as top contender to take over as bowling coach

Already an influential figure in English cricket, Andrew Flintoff has been reported as the man to take over as bowling coach once Southee departs for the UAE. England’s last assignment in the longest format came when they faced India for a five-game test series, which ended 2-2 in one of the most memorable test series in a long time.

The side will be hoping to put in their best performances in the Ashes 2025-26 as well, but before the tour down under, England have several white-ball assignments ahead of them as well. The side is set to take on South Africa in a three-game ODI and three T20I series. The three ODIs will be held on September 2, 4, and 7, whereas the three T20Is will be held on September 10, 12, and 14.

