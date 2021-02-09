IND vs ENG 1st Test: England bowlers inflict heavy defeat on India to take 1-0 lead in four-match series

Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET BOARD Jack Leach (second from left) celebrates with teammates after picking a wicket in Chennai on Tuesday.

Despite a late fight by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who top scored for the team with a 104-ball 72, India were handed a big 227-run defeat on Day 5 of the opening Test by England in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 420 and resuming the day on 39/1, Kohli & Co. were bundled out for 192 after the lunch break in what turned out to be a sound bowling performance from the entire English bowling unit. The big damages were done by Jack Leach (4/76) and James Anderson (3/17), not allowing India to build any foundation for a final day chase we saw a few weeks ago against Australia at the Gabba.

Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill was the only batsman who got his rhythm going in the middle with a 50. However, the young gun was outsmarted by a magical reverse swing delivery Anderson, who gave the same lesson to Ajinkya Rahane (0) a moments later to break the backbone of Indian batting as they were reeling at 117/6 by the end of the first session.

Ahd when Ben Stokes bowled the India captain for sides' eighth wicket, it was as good as over for the home team that entered the series after its incredible triumph in Australia.

While Gill hit seven fours and a six in his fluent knock, Kohli struck nine boundaries during his stay in the middle.

However, with India left to climb a mountain, their efforts were never going to be enough.

Anderson was terrific with his three-wicket burst in seven overs, including four maidens.

Leach, Dom Bess and Stokes also enjoyed some success.

The 38-year-old Anderson showed why he is considered a master of reverse swing, cleaning up Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over with deliveries that came in sharply.

India began the day at 39 for one, trailing by 381 runs.

Brief Scores:

England: 578 and 178.

India 337 & 192 all out in 58.

1 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Virat Kohli 72; James Anderson 3/17, Jack Leach 4/76 ).

(With inputs from PTI.)