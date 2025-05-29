England become first team to post 400 in ODIs without an individual century England were exceptional in the first innings of the first ODI against the West Indies. The side went on to post a mammoth total of 400 runs in the first game, achieving a unique feat while doing so as well.

Birmingham:

England took on the West Indies in the first ODI of the ongoing series between both sides. Both teams locked horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on May 29, and the clash began with England coming in to bat first. The side got off to an emphatic start to the game.

Openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett scored 37 and 60 runs, respectively. After the good start, Joe Root and Harry Brook continued the brilliance, scoring 57 and 58 runs, respectively, as well. Furthermore, Jos Buttler added 37 runs on the board as well.

After the brilliance of the top order, it was Jacob Bethell who topped it off in the middle order as well. The 21-year-old youngster amassed 82 runs in 53 deliveries alongside Will Jacks, who scored 39 runs as England posted a mammoth total of 400 runs in the first innings of the game.

With their brilliant knocks, England achieved a unique feat in the game. The side became the first team in history to score 400 runs in ODI cricket without any of their batters scoring a century in the innings. Furthermore, this was the first instance in an ODI game that seven batters have scored 30+ knocks in the same ODI innings. England put on quite the show against the West Indies in the first innings of the first ODI and would hope for a similar show with the ball as well in the second innings of the game.

It is interesting to note that after the first ODI, England will lock horns against the West Indies in two more ODI games on June 1 and June 3. Furthermore, they will continue the series by facing off across three T20I matches. The three T20I games will be held on June 6, June 8, and June 10, and England will hope to put in a good show in the shortest format as well.