England batters show no signs of improvement after Ashes embarrassment as Jamieson crushes hosts at Lord's

London:

England were humiliated in the Ashes 2025-26, as the Ben Stokes-led side suffered a 4-1 embarrassment. Since then, the Three Lions planned to play a modified version of Bazball, but in the first Test against New Zealand, the batting unit flopped again, resulting in another disappointing performance.

At Lord’s, England endured a difficult opening day as early movement and disciplined seam bowling left the hosts struggling at 118 for 8 by the third session. Harry Brook saved the day for the longest period, scoring 56 runs, before Nathan Smith dismissed him in the 32nd over of the day.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the performance of the top order, England depended heavily on Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, but neither of them could tackle the wrath of Kiwi pacers.

Emilio Gay, who made his debut in the match, replacing Zak Crawley, started the day with a boundary, but his stay ended soon after when he edged Kyle Jamieson to Daryl Mitchell in the slips for eight, leaving England at 16 for 1. Rain interrupted proceedings shortly after, forcing an early lunch with England on 24 for 1 from 10 overs.

After the resumption, Nathan struck to remove Ben Duckett for 19, trapping him lbw, before Jacob Bethell also fell lbw to O’Rourke as England slipped further to 33 for 3. The pressure continued as O’Rourke accounted for Joe Root, who edged behind while attempting to guide the ball with soft hands. Jamie Smith’s dismissal followed soon after, bowled by Jamieson after playing no shot to a delivery that straightened and struck the off stump.

Since then, Brook briefly lifted the tempo with a couple of powerful pulls to the boundary, offering England their first real moment of momentum amid the collapse. He was then joined by captain Ben Stokes as the innings attempted to stabilise. However, Stokes failed to stay long, departing for 12 runs. His dismissal invited two more wickets of Gus Atkinson and then Brook.

Jamieson claims four wickets

The visitors’ early success was built on disciplined lengths and consistent movement, with Jamieson and O’Rourke setting the tone, while Nathan added further pressure through key breakthroughs in the middle phase of the innings. Jamieson, in particular, has had a stunning day so far as the 31-year-old has already claimed four wickets. Nathan and O’Rourke have two apiece. They would look to remove the remaining batters soon after Tea and control the game with the bat.

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