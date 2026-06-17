England batter ruled out of second Test vs NZ, ECB announce replacement as three debutants to feature

London:

England have been forced into a late reshuffle ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, with keeper-batter James Rew drafted into the starting XI after Jamie Smith withdrew following the birth of his second child.

The change was confirmed on Tuesday, less than a day before the start of the match. Smith will remain with his family after his partner Kate gave birth earlier in the day, opening the door for Rew to make his long-awaited Test debut.

"Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter James Rew has been called into the England Men's XI for the second Rothesay Test against New Zealand in place of Jamie Smith. Smith has been withdrawn from the Test match following the birth of his second child earlier today, enabling him to remain with his partner and family,” ECB’s statement read.

Three debutants for England in second Test

The inclusion of Rew means England will field three debutants in the match, alongside Jordan Cox and fast bowler Sonny Baker. The hosts have made five changes in total as they look to build on their lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Rew arrives on the side after establishing himself as one of the most productive batters in county cricket. The Somerset player was first included in an England Test squad last year and has compiled 11 County Championship centuries since the beginning of the 2023 season. Only Dom Sibley and Joe Clarke have scored more runs than him in Division One during that period.

His selection continues a memorable period for the Rew family. Younger brother Thomas recently captained England to the Under-19 World Cup final and registered his maiden first-class century earlier this week.

On the other hand, England's revamped side also includes the returns of Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher. Several absences have contributed to the changes, with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson unavailable for disciplinary reasons, Ollie Robinson sidelined through injury, Smith on paternity leave and Shoaib Bashir omitted.

The scale of the overhaul is reflected in the record books. England have not fielded three debutants in the same men's Test XI since the South Africa match at The Oval in 2017. The side also enters the contest with five players who have one or no previous Test caps, a situation not seen since the 1993 Headingley Test against Australia.

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