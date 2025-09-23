England announce white-ball squads for New Zealand series, Test specialists rested from T20Is England announced squads for the New Zealand white-ball series, resting Test specialists from T20Is. Joe Root and Jofra Archer feature in ODIs, while Zak Crawley earns a T20I call-up. Archer's fitness and Baker’s form remain key talking points.

London:

England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on October 26. Before that, Harry Brook’s team will compete in a three-match T20I series scheduled for October 18, 20, and 23.

Despite the Ashes series approaching, the England management included Joe Root and Jofra Archer in the ODI squad. Archer, out of them, has struggled with injuries and missed the last two Ashes series. This time, he aims to prove his fitness and form in Australia. However, for that, the ace pacer needs to be fit for action. Keeping that in mind, it remains to be seen whether he will play all the ODIs or if his workload will be carefully managed.

Apart from that, Sonny Baker managed to retain his spot despite having a poor start to his international career. In his ODI debut against South Africa, Baker leaked 76 runs in seven overs. In his T20I debut against Ireland, the 22-year-old conceded 52 runs in his four overs.

Zak Crawley in T20I squad

Opener Zak Crawley had a sensational The Hundred 2025, scoring 280 runs in nine matches. He finished as the third-leading run-scorer of the season, which helped the cricketer earn his maiden call-up in the T20I set-up. On the other hand, Archer, Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett have been rested from the T20Is to manage their workload. Meanwhile, Saqib Mahmood will miss the series owing to knee injury.

England ODI squad for New Zealand series:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

England T20I squad for New Zealand series

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood