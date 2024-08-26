England announce squads for white-ball series against Australia, five uncapped players included in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler to lead a strong England team.

The England Cricket Board has announced two squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, starting next month. England are set to host Australia for a three-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series, starting from September 11.

As per the squads announced by the England board, five uncapped players have been included in the T20I set-up. The uncapped players are in the 15-member squad are: Essex batter Jordan Cox, Warwickshire pair Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley, Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull, and Hampshire fast bowler John Turner.

In the ODI set-up, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, Jamie Smith and Josh Hull have been included in the squad.

England Men's IT20 Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire

England Men's ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire)